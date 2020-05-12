Louisiana's casinos and video poker parlors will open Monday rather than Friday so State Police and the Gaming Control Board can approve new rules and regulations associated with coronavirus crisis restrictions.

Gov. John Bel Edwards had said gaming establishments would be included in Friday's Phase 1 reopening, but the casinos and regulators needed more time to put a reopening plan in place.

"Actually, it had always been the plan to open on Monday, but there was some confusion with the announcement," said Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Louisiana has 20 casinos and 199 truck stop video facilities that generate $700 million in annual state taxes.

Jones said he doesn't expect all casinos and video poker facilities to open with the required restrictions in Phase 1.

All casinos and video poker facilities must not only adhere to the 25% occupancy restrictions as part of the governor's Phase 1 reopening plan, but also operate only 25% of "gaming positions."

"Some casinos are going to struggle to open, especially the smaller ones," Jones said. "Some have told me it may be cheaper to stay closed rather to open under the restrictions and lose money."

Jones said he doesn't have a definitive list of which casinos and video poker facilities will open Monday.

Gaming was among the businesses closed in mid-March by Edwards' stay-at-home order.

