Windy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph could take a swipe at South Florida later this week with some offshore tropical activity also possible.

Update 10:15 a.m.: The National Hurricane Center has issued a special tropical weather forecast identifying the potential for a subtropical system to form this weekend.

The center is giving an area of low pressure expected to develop northeast of the Bahamas a 50 percent chance of gaining some tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Models have been hinting that the predicted low might gain tropical or subtropical status.

Despite the official start date of hurricane season still several weeks away, early systems have formed during the past five consecutive years.

If this system earns a name, it would be Arthur.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend to the northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ypMZ099QP6

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 12, 2020

“Whether that low has any troipical characteristics, it won’t make much difference for us,” said Molly Merrifield, an NWS meteorologist in the Miami office. “We’re going to see an increase in rain chances Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday as the front that stalls over the Keys and Florida Straits drifts north.”

According to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach, there have been 15 hurricane seasons since 1966 that had a named storm form prior to June 1.

Previous story: Winds will rake South Florida this week, escalating to possible 30-mph gusts on Thursday as sunny skies sour to clouds.

While a dry cool front drifts into the Florida Straits today, its ride back north up the Peninsula will provide some juice for rain and winds to pick up toward the end of the week.

Adding to the atmospheric turbulence could be a pulse of speeding energy traveling along the subtropical jet stream over South Florida and into the Atlantic.

It’s that hiccup of winds that is forecast to become an area of low pressure over the Bahamas and is being watched for possible subtropical or tropical development.

The first "system of interest" usually generates a bit more interest than normal. Important to keep up with any changes in the forecast, as the graphic states. Details on rainfall/wind values are highly uncertain at this point in time. https://t.co/wg4knjZBCN

— Robert Molleda (@RMolleda) May 12, 2020

The National Hurricane Center has made no mention of the potential for the first system of the 2020 hurricane season, but NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center said in a Tuesday morning forecast that the NHC and Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch are monitoring the area for potential development.

If something forms, it is expected to move with little impact to Florida into the open Atlantic, but would be noteworthy in it preceding the traditional start date of June 1 for hurricane season, and as the first tropical system of the year. The first-name on the tropical cyclone list this year is Arthur.

Thursday’s forecast is for an up to 50 percent chance of rain, surging to 70 percent Friday with the possibility of thunderstorms Friday night.

Saturday has a 50 percent chance of showers, but with clearing skies.

Rainfall totals for South Florida into Sunday range from 0.75 to 2.5 inches with the heaviest showers focusing along the southeast coast from Palm Beach County to the Keys.

Temperatures all week are expected to top out in the low 80s and dip to the low 70s overnight.

The earliest calendar year #hurricane to make landfall in the continental US on record (since 1851) is Alma (1966) on June 9. Alma made landfall near Apalachee Bay, FL as a Category 2 hurricane. pic.twitter.com/nygz4gysHM

— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 11, 2020

While nothing official had come out of the hurricane center as of early Tuesday morning, AccuWeather is being more bullish on the possibility of something tropical forming off the coast late this week. South Florida Water Management District meteorologists also mentioned the potential for a subtropical cyclone to form “near but east of Florida.”

“There is some indication that the broad area of showers and thunderstorms in this zone from Friday to Sunday could develop some spin and perhaps give birth to the first depression or even named tropical feature of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski wrote in a forecast.

But there will be roadblocks to tropical escalation, including dry air on the area’s west side.

The past five hurricane seasons have had tropical cyclones form prior to the official June 1 start date.

