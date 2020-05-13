Monday morning got off to a bountiful start for Wesley Chapman, a graduating senior at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School.

Chapman is also the commanding officer of the school’s NJROTC unit.

Chapman was awarded a $5,000 scholarship by Duren’s Piggly Wiggly, a presentation that would typically take place during graduation exercises if this was a typical year.

Chapman will be attending Florida State University.

Left to right, pictured are: Lee Duren, Wesley’s dad Mike Chapman, NJROTC Commander Tony Almon, Wesley Chapman and George Duren.