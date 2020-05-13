The Our Home at Beacon Hill assisted living facility is assembling a parade to honor seniors and essential workers and is inviting the public to join in the festivities.

Family, friends and neighbors are invited to decorate their cars and join the parade to be held 2 p.m. ET Saturday.

Cars will assemble at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill and Our Home staff will coordinate the parade start through the neighborhood and past the community.

Anyone interested in participating is inviting: the more cars the merrier and decorate and/or brand your vehicle.

All CDC guidelines will be followed, with everyone encouraged to remain in their cars.

“Please join us for this incredible special opportunity to support our seniors and show our healthcare heroes some love and support,” said Danielle Dickey with Our Home at Beacon Hill.