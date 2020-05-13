Tami Valdez and Angela Klopf from the United Way of Northwest Florida hold a check for a grant announced by the United Way last week.

United Way of NWFL announced it was distribute $275,000 from its COVID-19 Relief Fund to several agencies which serve in Gulf and other counties in the region.

Among them is Basic NWFL, Inc., which provides services to those, living with AIDS/HIV.

Other agencies receiving funding included Catholic Charities, CARE (Chemical Addictions Recovery Effort, Inc., Covenant Hospice, Doorways of NWFL, Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, Second Harvest, Salvation Army, Life Management of NWFL, Helping Hands for People, Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Family Services Agency.