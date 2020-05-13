Firefighters from local units and the Florida Forest Service required most of a day and night Saturday to contain a wildfire that scorched nearly 150 acres in Port St. Joe.

The fire was off Basswood Road in Port St. Joe, to the east of Overstreet.

Units from the Beaches and Overstreet Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with the Forest Service.

The fire began about 2 p.m. ET last Saturday and was extinguished about 3 a.m. ET Sunday morning, said Port St. Joe Police Chief Matt Herring.

No evacuations were required as all houses were secured with a containment line.

At one point, 11 tractors and one engine were fighting the blaze, the work made tougher by heavy timber blown down by Hurricane Michael.

The cause of the fire has not been officially determined.