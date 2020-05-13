In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club usually gives large goody baskets to both schools but due to COVID-19 the club held a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to Provisions Restaurant. Each teacher’s names from Wewahitchka Elementary and Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School were shuffled. Lisa Stripling’s name was drawn. President-elect Marci Daniels and Secretary Rhonda Alderman presented Lisa Stripling the gift certificate to Provisions. Lisa is a fifth-grade science teacher at Wewahitchka Elementary School. Since beginning teaching in 2005 she has taught first grade, fifth grade math and fifth grade science.