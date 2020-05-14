As part of the plan, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County is temporarily offering remote, drive-by testing for anyone.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Local health officials hope to continue tackling the spread of the COVID-19 virus through a new, state-wide approach.

Dubbed May 2 Day, the program was established by the Florida Department of Health and aims to increase coronavirus testing by 2% across the state. It began May 4 and is slated to run until May 31.

As part of the plan, the Florida Department of Health is allocating 150 COVID-19 tests per day to Bay County during the 27-day period. In addition, The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is temporarily offering remote, drive-by testing for anyone.

Thursday marked the second day of the proactive approach, which was held at Gulf Beach Baptist Church on Hutchinson Boulevard. There, four testing tents were set up, all with nurses armed in protective gear. By about 8:30 a.m., a line of cars had already assembled.

“People can stay in their cars, they don’t have to get out, they don’t have to go to a clinic and they don’t have to make an appointment,” said Sandan Speedling, administrative health officer for DOH Bay County. “They just have to come here and we’ll take care of them.”

According to Speedling, more than 300 people were tested Tuesday at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

Heather Kretzer, spokeswoman for DOH Bay County, added that a third drive-by testing site will be offered at Bozeman High School on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Initially, we were limited to certain people who could be tested, and now there’s more testing supplies and a different initiative and need,” Kretzer said.

To meet the program’s goal, the DOH Bay County hopes to facilitate at least 135 tests a day during the 27-day period. According to a PCB press release, traditional testing for people with symptoms is offered at DOH Bay County, PanCare Health, Bay County Fair Grounds, Arnold High School and Ascension Medical Group. Asymptomatic health care workers and first responders can be tested at Tommy Oliver Stadium, the release added.

According to Kretzer, Thursday’s efforts came on the heels of two more confirmed coronavirus cases this week in Bay County. The county’s number now sits at 78.

“Things are looking optimistic... but we want people to continue to practice those same public health measures,” she said. “We feel like people are getting those messages and doing those things, and that’s a lot of what’s contributed to case numbers being low.”

