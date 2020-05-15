The original date for the 2020 Miss Destin Pageant was May 9, but now due to the virus organizers are looking at possibly July.

Under normal circumstances, a new Miss Destin would have been crowned this past Saturday night and a photo of her with a crown a top her head and her holding a huge bouquet of flowers would have already been posted all over social media.

But as we are constantly reminded we are experiencing a “new normal” due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept across the world and a new Miss Destin has not been crowned - yet.

The original date for the 2020 Miss Destin Pageant was May 9, but now due to the virus organizers are looking at possibly July.

“We’re still waiting to make all the decisions,” said Helen Donaldson of the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

Miss Destin’s primary function is to represent the Destin Fishing Rodeo at weigh-ins everyday during the month-long fishing tournament in October.

In the meantime, Donaldson has reserved the Destin Community Center for July 11 in hopes of holding the pageant at that time.

However, if that plan falls through due to social distancing, she said they may just have a judges tea and let the decision for the new Miss Destin be made from the interviews only.

“Hopefully, we will get back to a semblance of normalcy by the end of this month and will be able to make some definitive decisions. I’m crossing my fingers for a pageant,” she said.

The winner of Miss Destin receives at least a $2,000 academic scholarship as well as serving as a public figure throughout the year, representing Destin at many functions, including the annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

Girls vying for the chance to wear the crown and sash of Miss Destin 2020 are Lauren Adams, Adriana Figueroa, Khloe Johnson-Silver, Anna Marie Knowles, Theresa LaNasse, Kaylie Sparks and Marlee Tobik.

