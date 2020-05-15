Two more aftershocks near Tonopah both measuring magnitude 5.4 struck the area a short time later.

RENO, Nev. — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near Tonopah early Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, in what was the state's strongest quake in over 65 years.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the small town of Tonopah, located about three hours north of Las Vegas.

However, part U.S. 95 – the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno – was damaged and closed early Friday, the Mineral County sheriff’s office said.

Nevada Highway Patrol photos showed cracks on U.S. 95 that Trooper Hannah DeGoey said were caused by the earthquake. No injuries were reported and crews were working to reopen the highway, DeGoey said.

The Nye County sheriff’s office was also checking a report of possible damage to U.S. 95, Capt. David Boruchowitz told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas. “Other than that, just a bunch of people shaken up.”

The quake first struck just after 4 a.m. local time. It was originally classified as a 6.4 before being bumped up to a 6.5.

It is the largest earthquake to hit Nevada since December 1954, when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Fairview Peak area, Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Lab wrote.

According to contributed reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, residents reported feeling the quake as far east as Salt Lake City, Utah, and as far southwest as San Diego, a 750-mile range of reported impacts.

“It really shook a lot of groceries off the shelves,” Keith Hasty, an employee at a gas station in Tonopah, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hasty said residents who frequented the store were all talking about the quake.

The quakes, including the 6.5, struck in the desert between Tonopah and Hawthorne, according the a Nevada Seismological lab map of the earthquakes.

