PANAMA CITY BEACH — Deniece Moss, principal at West Bay Elementary, was recently selected by the Department of Education as a finalist for principal of the year in the state.

While Moss said she was humbled to be recognized as one of three finalists for the award, she was more honored to be recognized by her peers. Considering that Bay District Schools has had struggles since Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she believes many administrators have been doing a great job.

“Bay District is blessed with some amazing, not only educators, but administrators,” Moss said. “People I call friends, colleagues, I rely on them for inspiration as well, so any of the administrators in Bay County could’ve been nominated.”

Educators and administrators sometimes make the sacrifice to working long hours at the expense of their family. Moss said she tries her best to not neglect her family when doing her job and felt a sense of pride when her family was excited for her nomination.

“They know its rewarding to see something good going on here at the school and the district,” Moss said. “The recognition I feel like I’m receiving is a direct reflection of the ones who have invested in me.”

With investment seemingly paying off, Moss wants to invest in others who want to be school-based administrators. She wants to pass the knowledge she’s received over the years.

Even though Moss is being recognized as a finalist for principal of the year, she said she believes she is only as successful as the teachers and staff around her. Moss said she feels like she has the most knowledgeable and caring staff she’s ever had.

Moss said she thinks there’s a bigger picture to the award than the award itself.

“Just to be able to showcase Bay District and to represent Bay District and West Bay, that’s what it’s all about,” Moss said. “I don’t want to say we’re forgotten, but it’s good to have that recognition since we’ve gone through a hurricane and a pandemic.”