Yellowhammer Fund, a non-profit, reproductive rights advocacy organization, announced Friday that it had purchased the West Alabama Women’s Center from longtime owner and founder Gloria Gray.

“Operating a clinic is something we wanted to do as a fund from the time that we started originally,” said Amanda Reyes, executive director of the Tuscaloosa-based Yellowhammer Fund.

The new ownership announcement was timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Gov. Kay Ivey’s signing the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, a bill banning almost all abortions in the state that sailed through both chambers of the Alabama Legislature with overwhelming majorities.

Legal challenges, however, have kept the bill’s abortion restrictions from every being enforced.

And now, Reyes said the services offered at the Jack Warner Parkway facility would continue under the guidance of the Yellowhammer Fund, which Reyes helped co-found in 2016 in response to a growing surge of anti-abortion rhetoric nationwide.

“One of the things that I said rally early on was that they unintentionally were probably going to improve abortion access in Alabama by passing the ban,” said Reyes, a Texas native who has earned two degrees from the University of Alabama. “But I could never imagine one of the things that came from that was that we were able to purchase a clinic.”

The state’s near-total ban on abortion makes it a felony, punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison, for anyone who performs an abortion.

While the act adds no punishment for the woman receiving the abortion, the Yellowhammer Fund, which provides funding to help low-income women obtain abortions, received millions of dollars in donations from across the nation, Reyes said.

So, when Gray approached the organization about purchasing the clinic she launched in 1993, Reyes said the Yellowhammer Fund was financially able to say yes.

“It was the right place and the right time to take advantage of that,” Reyes said, “so we did it and we’re super excited about it.”

While Gray has stepped down and into retirement, the clinic – one of three in Alabama – is currently searching for a new doctor to provide abortion services as the current physician also is seeking to retire.

The clinic is still operating as normal, but once a new provider is secured, Reyes said the clinic will look to expand to offer additional services, including those for trans residents and others.

“We are looking forward to expanding services there and helping Alabamians access a full range of reproductive healthcare services – including trans healthcare – within the next year,” the Yellowhammer Fund said in a press release announcing the purchase. “One year ago, abortion was made illegal in the state. Today, abortion is still completely available in clinics without fear of prosecution.

“And hopefully, one year from now, West Alabama Women’s Center will be the full services reproductive health site we have always dreamed existed in the state.”

