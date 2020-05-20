The Port St. Joe Rotary Club is proud to announce the 2020 Scholarship winner, Ms. Catherine Bouington.

Since its inception in 1941, the Port St. Joe Rotary Club has awarded scholarships to the graduates of the Port St. Joe High School. Currently, the Port St. Joe Rotary Scholarship is a $4,000 scholarship awarded in $1,000 annual increments over four years to a graduate of Port St. Joe High School.

Applicants must have a minimum of a B (3.0) or higher grade point average and plan to pursue a 4-year bachelor’s degree at an accredited college or university. This scholarship is administered by the Port St. Joe Rotary Club and supported by a number of donors along with an endowment from the Estate of Dr. Tom Gibson, a former Rotarian.

All the applicants completed the “Rotary Scholarship Form” providing their current grade point average and listed their scholarship-relevant high school and community service activities. In addition, the applicants personally drafted a statement explaining why she or he would be a deserving recipient of this award. Applicants were judged not only on their scholarly achievements but also on how their activities reflect the values of Rotary International with our motto, “Service Above Self.”

Ms. Bouington not only had a high grade point average along with work in Honors classes, but also an impressive record of school activities including participation in the National Honor Society, Student Government, Key Club, student clubs, serving as Yearbook Editor, and a large number of other school activities. Along with outside employment, she had an impressive record of community service with over 950 volunteer hours including activities like tutoring, assisting teachers, and assisting various summer programs. Ms. Bouington’s hard work and many achievements exemplify the best of what so many of our community graduates have accomplished. As Rotarians, we wish to not only congratulate her, but also all the graduates of Port St. Joe High School.

The awardee in 2020 received $1,000 for their freshman year and is eligible to receive $1,000 a year for an additional three years by submitting an annual letter of request to the Port St. Joe Rotary Club along with a copy of their college transcript, providing evidence of continuing progress indicated by an average of a minimum of twelve semester hours completed per semester and a C-plus or better GPA.