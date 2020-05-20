Browning named to Warner University Dean’s List

Jarrett Browning from Port St. Joe was named to the Dean’s List at Warner University for the Spring 2020 semester.

To achieve the Dean’s List a student must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for the semester.

Browning also continues to play football at Warner.

Jasinski earns Huntingdon Spring Dean’s list recognition

MONTGOMERY, AL— The Huntingdon College Office of the Registrar has issued the lists of full-time undergraduate day students whose academic performance during the spring semester 2020 qualified for recognition on the College's Dean's List of Honors or Dean's List of High Honors.

Among those who earned the Dean’s List of Honors was Hallie Wilma Michelle Jasinski of Wewahitchka.

The Dean's List of High Honors recognizes those who achieved semester grade point averages of 3.8 to 4.00. The Dean's List of Honors recognizes those who achieved semester averages of 3.6 to 3.79. To be eligible for inclusion on either list, a student must have received letter grade evaluations on at least 12 hours during the term and must have completed all coursework for the term. An "incomplete" grade on a student's grade report precludes the student's inclusion on either Dean's List.