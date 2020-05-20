The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is excited to announce they are offering “2nd Chance Scholarships,” an additional application period for GCSC students to apply for a Foundation scholarship.

This opportunity will give students who missed the first general application period, which ended on March 15, a chance to earn a scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year. Any student who has been accepted to Gulf Coast State College for the Fall or Spring semesters is eligible to apply. Preference will be given to applicants who missed the general application cycle, or who were not offered or awarded a general scholarship during the first cycle. GCSC Foundation scholarships award students with up to $1,200 per year to be used to help offset the cost of tuition, books or other related fees.

Scholarship applications can be submitted online by visiting gcscfoundation.org/scholarships/2chance. The deadline to apply is July 15.