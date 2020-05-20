As your business shifts, so does ours. Kerigan Marketing Associates has always placed an emphasis on helping our community at the forefront. When we witnessed the COVID-19 Pandemic causing many of our local shops and restaurants to close their doors, we knew we could help. In a small town, businesses are usually reliant on word-of-mouth advertising. We just have one small shopping district, so it’s easy to see who is open and where to take the family for dinner.

Suddenly, we couldn’t see each other in person. Every business had to adapt if they wanted to stay afloat. We saw some businesses quickly make the switch to advertising online, offering curbside pickup, and even delivery. It was a surprise to see delivery cars suddenly all over Gulf County.

Businesses who were not quite as tech savvy were falling behind. You couldn’t just put a sign in the window anymore; people were looking on their phones rather than on your door. We knew so many amazing businesses needed help sharing their message online. Luckily, we have the resources to help. We were tired of hearing “times of uncertainty” and wanted to bring just a little hope to our community.

KMA is offering local businesses thirty days of free social media marketing to help get back on their feet. As we are shifting into a new normal, it is more important than ever to inform your customers. We would love to help your business share your message online. Visit our website www.keriganmarketing.com or give us a call at 850-648-4560 to learn more.