The Class of 2020 has reached the finish line.

In reality, they stand the next two evenings at the starting line: for the rest of their lives.

Born in the wake of 9/11, survivors of one of the strongest storms in history and a global pandemic to arrive here, ready to climb that stage, take a diploma and turn a tassel.

Port St. Joe High School will conduct graduation exercises beginning at 6 p.m. ET tonight at Shark Field.

Wewahitchka High School follows with ceremonies set to begin at 6 p.m. CT at Gator Field.

Social distancing will be a focus, a reality for a ceremony that was originally to be a “drive-by” diploma award.

Signs will be posted in both stadiums to encourage social distancing and seating will be managed to be conducive to the guidelines.

“We are going to take measures that the students and families will be able to sit together,” said Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton of the 6-8 allotment of tickets each senior received for family.

“All the gates will be open and people can bring chairs to sit on the field or in the grandstands. We just ask that people, if you are sick or have a compromised immune system, be your own police.”

The Class of 2020, in alphabetical order:

Port St. Joe High School

Christopher Hunter Anderson, Jaheim Jerwayne Ash, Justice Leola Barfield, Brandon Wayne Barnes, Parker Jeremy Beck, Za’Darrien Zay’Juan Becton, Catherine Marie Bouington, Adison Lee Burkett, Brianna Renee Butler, Maximus Alexander Cargill;

Wesley Michael Chapman, Kanyin Shane Clark, JoLeigh Nicole Cline, Samantha Nichole Corzine, Jade Amanda Cothran, Hannah Marie Craven, Patrick Mattalis Cullen, David Paul Davis, Jr., Tristan David Doran, Sean Michael Farnsley;

Joseph Patrick Farrell III, Sedona Rose Focht, Carley Grace Fortner, Jireh Janay Gant, Matthew Jule Gay, John Austin Gee, De’Marion De’Andre Gray, Kelvin Dwayne Griffin, Brittany Elizabeth Hanson, Haley Marie Hardy, Faith Nicole Harrison;

Jackson Bailey Herrington. Andre Pierce Hornsby, Kelly Lynn Houk, Nicolas Arrington Hutchins, Shayleigh Briann Jackson, Madison Elizabeth Jasinski, Madeline Marie Jones, Gregory Lamont Julius II, Kalahn Ella Janai Kent, Brian Wayne Lindsey;

Christian Dominic Logan, Alyssa Michelle Martina, Zachary Ryan McFarland, Noah Vee Mitchum, Alexander Dennis Montauredes, Sarah Emily Morrison, Farren Grace Newman, Rainey Michelle Nobles, William Patrick Norred, Hagen Brooke Parrish;

Terri Rae Phillips, Jered Heath Plair, Ciera Rae Rice, Mason Kyle Rigsby, Jy’Trel Kelvontae Gerrod Riley, River Jay Rollins, Octavyous DeMarye Russ, Gustave Jacob Sander, Caleb Jaymes Schweikert, Hannah Grace Smith, James Milton Smith III;

Kaitlyn Leanne Stockton, Alexandria Dawn Strickland, Breanna Renae Wable, Davien James Welch, Sara Margret Whitfield, Sophia Rose Wilder, Saige Cameryn Willis, Riley Keaton Wingate, Isaac Kain Wockenfuss, Jeffrey Dawson Wood, Chandler Wray.

Wewahitchka High School

Lavender Madina Abdullah, Mary Skylar Jade Adams, Natalie Grace Ake, Brittne A’birra Britt, Karen Rayann Burch, Seth Jeremiah Calareso, Casseyleigh Hallie Cantley, Michele Chen, Seth Daniel Clary, Hanna Elizabeth Davenport, Troy Lee Davis, Trevor Jacob Forehand, Lexus M. Hayes, Tyler Alton Hensley, Hailey B. Hicks;

Thomas Anthony Hightower, Annabelle Rose Humble, Meschach Allen Jackson, Shiloh River Jameson, James Whitton II, Carolyn Alexis Johns, Case Johnson, Curtis Lavon Johnson, Janna MacKenzie Jones, Jillian Rae Jones, Olivia Fallan Kent, Haley Patricioa Lanier, Matthew Ray Laster, Delany Nichole Lister, Savannah Hope Lister;

Cyrina Denelle Madrid, Timothy Lane McCormick, Melody Rose McLemore, Jordan Nicole Moore, Ryleigh Grace Moore, Jaden Mark Moseley, Tessa LeeAnn Myers, Claudia Cain Peoples, Kelsea Ra’Shell Pitts, Carson A. Prater, Leigha Grace Price, Ainsleigh Marie Scruggs, Michael Neil Sewell, Rebecca Marie Shealy;

Riviliviyi Siliezar, Hayleigh Elizabeth Small, James E. Tyler Stevens, Tyreeq Abdul Thomas, Kristen Nicole Thompson, Hunter Allen Vandertulip, Hallie Maria Vann, Aleah Brooke Wooten.