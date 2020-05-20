PENSACOLA – Catherine Bouington and Sedona Focht, seniors at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School were two of three winners in this year’s ethics scholarship from the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Florida.

The scholarships are worth $1,000 apiece.

The BBB’s Serving Northwest Florida Foundation covers District III (Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington Counties).

The announcement of this year’s Student Ethics Scholarship came last week; the third winner was from Arnold High School in Panama City Beach.

The program was created to recognize high school junior and senior students in the Florida Panhandle who personify personal character, integrity and have made the choice to lead by following a moral compass.

An independent panel of judges selected the recipients based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic history.

Each student selected will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college/trade/university or vocational school of their choice.