The park will open to a maximum 50% capacity and will have strict sanitation, social distancing and other restrictions in place, including a temperature check of all visitors entering the park.

The City Commission on Wednesday night gave a nod to the Legoland Florida Resort theme park reopening June 1 after General Manager Rex Jackson detailed the sanitation, social distancing and other restrictions it would operate under during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jackson told the commissioners the park will open to a maximum 50% capacity — about 6,000 people — and will highly recommend, although not require, that all guests wear a face mask. It will provide complimentary face masks for guests who don’t bring them.

In what’s likely to be the most controversial restriction, Legoland will bar admission to anyone who has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, Jackson said. It will also refuse to admit all members in that person’s party on the assumption they may also carry the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 without showing symptoms, consistent with warnings from global health officials.

Legoland workers will take the temperature of every guest at the entrance with a forehead thermometer, he said. If that shows a temperature at or above the 100.4-degree threshold, the guest will be tested again with a different thermometer to confirm the result.

Jackson spoke at a workshop to review the commission’s agenda for its upcoming Tuesday night regular meeting, so the commission could not take formal action. But Mayor Brad Dantzler said he would sign a letter to Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional regulation, giving the city’s consent to the reopening, and mail it Thursday.

“On behalf of the city of Winter Haven, I ask that you help us recover through one of our most powerful economic engines, tourism,” the letter states. “Considered one of the ‘big three’ for Central Florida attractions, along with Disney and Universal, an empty Legoland affects more than the city of Winter Haven.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order stating that he will consider allowing Florida theme parks to reopen if Beshears approves their plans for handling COVID-19 related issues. The order requires a support letter from both municipal and county leaders.

The Polk County Commission on Tuesday approved a similar letter from County Manager Bill Beasley.

In addition to the overall 50% capacity limitation, Legoland will enforce the same limitation at facilities inside the park, such as restaurants and live entertainment venues, and at the new Pirate Island and the original Legoland Hotel, Jackson said.

Some Legoland attractions will not reopen on June 1 because of social distancing requirements, he said. Those include some games, interactive play areas and live “meet and greets” with costumed characters.

They may resume later, said Jackson, who mentioned no possible dates.

Legoland will also maintain social distancing at lines to rides and other events with signs and markers, he said. It will also maintain the appropriate distance in dining areas, theaters and even parking lot spaces.

Restaurants will no longer have self-service buffets and salad bars or access to soda fountains and condiment stations, Jackson said. It will rely on table service for all foods and beverages.

Legoland workers will follow a stricter cleaning regimen throughout the park, including regular sanitation of restaurant tables and seats, handles and other frequently touched parts of rides, door handles and restrooms, he said. The park will also have a large number of stations with hand sanitizer dispensers.

The park will open some of its signature “Lego brick pits” with frequent cleaning and sanitation, Jackson said.

Jackson acknowledged restrictions may be difficult to enforce with some resistant guests.

“We’re going to be asking for our guest participation with this,” he said. “We will need the help of our guests to follow the guidance and restrictions that we are putting in place.”

The park will require all employees wear masks, Jackson said, and some will be required to wear gloves, face shield and other personal protection equipment. The park has also installed plastic screens at cashier and service stations to protect workers and guests.

Legoland is asking guests to book online when possible before arrival so officials can manage the 50% capacity limit, he said. It will not require pre-arrival bookings.

Guests also will be encouraged to check Legoland’s web page and social media immediately before leaving for the park, he said. Once inside the park, all vendors will accept only credit or debit card payments, no cash.

If the state approves a June 1 opening, it will mark 77 days since Legoland closed, Jackson said.

The general manager remarked whimsically that the commission meeting was only the second most important event Jackson had attended on Wednesday following an earlier tourism roundtable in Orlando hosted by DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence.

“That’s where I find myself,” he said. “As powerful as the vice president is, the hands of Legoland Florida’s reopening are not in his hands. That decision is going to be up to the Winter Haven City Commission and Mayor Dantzler.”

Kevin Bouffard can be reached at kevin.bouffard@theledger.com or at 863-802-7591.

This story originally published to theledger.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.