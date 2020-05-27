PSJ’s Quinn named to TCC Spring 2020 Dean's List

TALLAHASSEE -- Jarred Quinn, of Port Saint Joe, was among the 1,300 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Tallahassee Community College.

Two local students Named to TCC Spring 2020 President's List

TALLAHASSEE -- More than 1,400 students were named to the Spring 2020 President's List at Tallahassee Community College.

Those included Callie Capps of Wewahitchka and Drue Nunneley of Port St. Joe.

