Despite the threat of the coronavirus, the PSJ Garden Club continues as a vibrant organization while conducting its monthly meetings on Zoom. In addition, the club has organized a series of tours through the gardens of some of its members.

Recently, club president Nancy Edwards and her husband Buddy invited members to view their sun drenched garden. Though Gulf County residents for seven years, the couple had to begin anew after Hurricane Michael inundated their landscape with four feet of salt water.

Nancy describes their garden as eclectic. Whimsical features such as a turtle composed of moss and succulents bring a smile to visitors. Extremely hardy plants such as Lily of the NIle (Agapanthus orientalis) with globes of white or blue blooms stand up to intense sunlight. Yellow and tangerine cannas and violet flowering society garlic (Tulbaghia violacea) also withstand the beach’s heat and sandy soil.

Taller bottlebrush bushes (Callistemom spp.) and butterfly bushes (Buddleia davidii) lend tropical color accents. A multi-stemed Robellini date palm, variegated Pittosporum shrubbery, native coonties (Zamia pumila), and a Little Gem magnolia tree (a dwarf cultivar of Magnolia grandiflora) provide lush greenery to contrast with the white sand.

Lemon, lime, and orange trees yield refreshing juices to earn their spot in the landscape. Meanwhile, oakleaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea quercifolia) thrive in the only shady area behind the pool area.

To learn more, please visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or contact club president Nancy Edwards at 770-713-3267. Please contact Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the lovely and historic Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. The venue accommodates up to 70 guests and is perfect for weddings, showers, and family reunions.