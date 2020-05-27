Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton wondered if the school district hadn’t started a new tradition.

With the weather, though a tad hot, cooperative the Class of 2020 passed to the next stage of their lives last week with a pair of social distancing graduations on the football fields that went off without a hitch.

“Absolutely, we hit it out of the park,” Norton said. “We had overwhelming positive comments. Not on single negative.

“We have started a new tradition. A lot of people have talked in the past about holding graduations outside and I resisted, wanting to stay with what people were used to. But I don’t know, after COVID this might be the appropriate choice, to be outside.”

On top of proper social distancing, students and faculties entering from opposite sides, chairs at least six-feet apart on the field, the Port St. Joe High School graduation ended with a motorcade through town.

“That parade was a tremendous success for the kids and the community,” Norton said.

He then called up on his phone his favorite quote of the night, from Rep. Jason Shoaf (r-Tallahassee).

“This was a grand slam,” Shoaf said. “If we get our country back it will be because of communities and events like this.”

In addition to diplomas, students walked away with more than $100,000 in scholarships at Port St. Joe High School alone.

The Class of 2020, in alphabetical order:

Port St. Joe High School

Summa Cum Laude (GPA of 4.0 or higher)

Catherine Marie Bouington, Wesley Michael Chapman, Jade Amanda Cothran, Sean Michael Farnsley, Sedona Rose Focht, Carley Grace Fortner, John Austin Gee, Sara Margret Whitfield.

Magna Cum Laude (GPA of 3.8-3.99)

Brandon Wayne Barnes, Kelvin Dwayne Griffin, Madeline Marie Jones, Zachary Ryan McFarland, Alexander Dennis Montauredes.

Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.79)

Justice Leola Barfield, JoLeigh Nicole Cline, Jireh Janay Gant, Gregory Lamont Julius II, Alyssa Michelle Martina, Caleb Jaymes Schweikert.

Graduates

Christopher Hunter Anderson, Jaheim Jerwayne Ash, Parker Jeremy Beck, Za’Darrien Zay’Juan Becton, Adison Lee Burkett, Brianna Renee Butler, Maximus Alexander Cargill, Kanyin Shane Clark, Samantha Nichole Corzine, Hannah Marie Craven, Patrick Mattalis Cullen, David Paul Davis, Jr., Tristan David Doran, Joseph Patrick Farrell III;

Jireh Janay Gant, Matthew Jule Gay, De’Marion De’Andre Gray, Brittany Elizabeth Hanson, Haley Marie Hardy, Faith Nicole Harrison, Jackson Bailey Herrington, Andre Pierce Hornsby, Kelly Lynn Houk, Nicolas Arrington Hutchins, Shayleigh Briann Jackson, Madison Elizabeth Jasinski, Kalahn Ella Janai Kent, Brian Wayne Lindsey;

Christian Dominic Logan, Noah Vee Mitchum, Sarah Emily Morrison, Farren Grace Newman, Rainey Michelle Nobles, William Patrick Norred, Hagen Brooke Parrish,

Terri Rae Phillips, Jered Heath Plair, Ciera Rae Rice, Mason Kyle Rigsby, Jy’Trel Kelvontae Gerrod Riley, River Jay Rollins, Octavyous DeMarye Russ;

Gustave Jacob Sander, Hannah Grace Smith, James Milton Smith III, Kaitlyn Leanne Stockton, Alexandria Dawn Strickland, Breanna Renae Wable, Davien James Welch, Sophia Rose Wilder, Saige Cameryn Willis, Riley Keaton Wingate, Isaac KainWockenfuss, Jeffrey Dawson Wood, Chandler Wray.

Wewahitchka High School

Summa Cum Laude (GPA of 4.0 or higher)

Skylar Adams, Seth Calareso, Michelle Chen, Janna Jones, Cyrina Madrid, Melody McLemore, Jordan Moore, Rebecca Shealy, Riviliviyi Siliezar, Tyler Stevens, Kristen Thompson, Aleah Wooten

Magna Cum Laude (GPA of 3.8-3.99)

Lavendar Abdullah, Annabelle Humble, Curtis Johnson, Savannah Lister, Gracie Price

Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.79)

Shiloh Jamerson, Alexis Johns, Matthew Laster, Tessa Myers, Hayleigh Small

Graduates

Natalie Grace Ake, Brittne A’birra Britt, Karen Rayann Burch, Casseyleigh Hallie Cantley, Seth Daniel Clary, Hanna Elizabeth Davenport, Troy Lee Davis, Trevor Jacob Forehand, Lexus M. Hayes, Tyler Alton Hensley, Hailey B. Hicks, Thomas Anthony Hightower, Meschach Allen Jackson, James Whitton II, Case Johnson, Jillian Rae Jones; Olivia Fallan Kent, Haley Patricioa Lanier, Delany Nichole Lister, Timothy Lane McCormick, Ryleigh Grace Moore, Jaden Mark Moseley, Claudia Cain Peoples, Kelsea Ra’Shell Pitts, Carson A. Prater, Ainsleigh Marie Scruggs, Michael Neil Sewell, Tyreeq Abdul Thomas, Hunter Allen Vandertulip, Hallie Maria Vann.