The 14th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission recently selected the top five applicants to fill the seat of Circuit Court Judge Michael Overstreet, who recently announced his retirement.

Gulf County native Jarred Patterson was among the candidates who were listed in alphabetical order: Maria Dykes, William S. Henry, Patterson, Robert A. Pell and Bartow Shannon Saunders.

The top candidates were selected after an application and interview process by the nominating commission.

The top five were deemed “as highly qualified and more than capable to fill the positive available.”

The applications and letters of recommendation were delivered to the governor, who will make the final decision, this week.