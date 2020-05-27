The Port St. Joe Rotary Club sponsors an annual Citizenship Award for a graduating senior based on a written essay relating to their lives as applied to The Rotary Four-Way Test. Rotarian, Herbert Taylor, who used its moral philosophy to help save a company facing bankruptcy, created this Test in 1932. As word of this statement of business moral philosophy spread it was adopted by Rotary in 1943, and has been translated into over a hundred languages by people who believe that it applies to more than just business practices, that it can help all of us to become better citizens.

The Four-Way Test

Of the things we think, say or do:

First

Is it the TRUTH?

Second

Is it FAIR to all concerned?

Third

Will it build GOOD WILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

Fourth

Will it be BENIFICAL to all concerned?

The Port St. Joe Rotary Club is proud to announce the 2020 Citizenship Award is granted to Mr. Andre Hornsby. Mr. Hornsby wrote an outstanding essay where he pointed out:

In writing this and studying over these four ideas I have come to the conclusion that they are building blocks for life. One principal needs the others to work. You are honest and truthful; you will be fair to others. Being truthful and fair, will promote goodwill. A truthful, fair man that exudes goodwill will cultivate better friendships. The truthful fair man that showed goodwill and made better friendships made sure that things were always beneficial to everyone which in the end benefitted himself the most!

Mr. Hornsby plans to use this $1,000 award to pursue a career in Marine Mechanics. Sponsors of this award include Duren’s Piggly Wiggly, Centennial Bank, Farnsley Wealth Management, Costin & Costin, Jim and Diane Lowry, Dewberry Consultants, Costal Realty Group, and Shelly Cain.