For years, kids and teens have enjoyed a week at 4-H Camp and have participated in day camps in their home counties. But this summer, those traditional activities have been put on hold.

4-H Agents in the Florida panhandle know that summer just isn’t summer without 4-H camps. So, they are bringing summer camp to you with new camps introduced each week through the end of July! Beginning May 18th, registration is open for these virtual summer camps:

• Range Ready Shotgun Camp ,Ages 10-18, Begins June 1

• The Culinary Arts, Ages 8-18, Begins June 9

• Virtual Tailgate Grilling Day Camp, Ages 11-18, Begins June 15

• Lead with 4-H, Ages 11-18, June 23-25

• 4-H Graphic Design Project, Ages 8-18, June 23-25

• Roller Coaster Science, Ages 8-18, July 6, 8 & 10 and July 13, 15 & 19

• From Seed to Food and Plant to Plate , Ages 5-10, Begins July 13

• Having Sew Much Fun, Ages 5-18, July 13 – 17

• Small Animal Livestock, Ages 5-18, Begins July 13

• Honey Bees, Ages 5-18, July 20

• W.O.L.F. Camp, Ages 11-18, Begins July 20

• Florida 4-H University, Ages 12-18, July 27-30

4-H Summer Adventure Camps are open to youth ages 5-18 years old, and you don’t have to be a 4-H member to participate. They are also free of charge! Our website will give you a description of the camps, intended ages, and registration link. https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/virtual4h/home

To register, you’ll enter your camper’s information, and choose your camps. Once your camper is registered, you’ll be contacted by email by a UF/IFAS Extension 4-H agent with a direct link to the camp page. All camps are formatted to work on computers, tablets, and smartphones.

For more information about 4-H in your county, find your Gulf County UF IFAS Extension Office, 4-H Agent Julie McMillian, 850-639-3200, jmcmillian@ufl.edu.