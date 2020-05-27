TALLAHASSEE— Florida retail stores are stocked up and staffed up to help Florida families load up on supplies for hurricane season during Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Tax-Free Holiday, which begins this Friday, May 29, and runs through June 4.

“Forecasts indicate it’s going to be an active hurricane season, and we’re here to help make sure Florida families have all the supplies they need to weather any storm,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “Take advantage of the tax savings and the sales this weekend at your local retail store. When you support Florida businesses, you’re supporting Florida jobs and Florida families.”

Beginning Friday, May 29, Florida families can save on the purchase of eligible disaster preparedness items, including:

• Portable self-powered light source selling for $20 or less;

• Certain portable radios selling for $50 or less;

• Tarps selling for $50 or less;

• Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $50 or less;

• A gas or diesel fuel tank selling for $25 or less;

• Packages of certain battery types, selling for $30 or less;

• A nonelectric food storage cooler selling for $30 or less;

• Portable generators for use in a power outage selling for $750 or less; and

• Reusable ice selling for $10 or less.

As the state continues to safely and slowly re-open after safer-at-home orders were lifted, there are a number of ways consumers can take advantage of the tax-free holiday at Florida retail stores. Options include:

• Visit: Visit your local retailer to shop all the options available.

• Online: Find your favorite Florida retailer online to select what you need.

• Curbside or Delivery: Call your local retailer to place an order for curbside pick-up or delivery, where available.

“We are grateful to Governor Ron DeSantis for supporting this measure that saves Florida families money as they stock up on supplies,” said Shalley. “Thanks also go to the Florida Senate and Florida House for pushing this important legislation through this year.”

This year’s Disaster Preparedness Tax-Free Holiday was established when Governor DeSantis signed HB 7097 into law on April 8. The legislation was championed by Budget Chairs Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Travis Cummings, and the tax-free holiday was a priority of Sen. Joe Gruters, Sen. Keith Perry, Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Bryan Avila.

Florida’s hurricane season begins June 1. Floridians can visit FloridaDisaster.org to learn more about how to prepare and what supplies are needed.