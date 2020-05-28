With the Bayou Region facing unique economic difficulties, from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the worldwide uncertainty in the oil industry, hospitals are feeling the pinch in their bottom line.

Between that and the front-line medical challenges they face with the pandemic itself, local hospitals are likely to look and act quite a bit different going forward.

COVID-19’s economic impact doesn’t only mean less money in people’s pockets, but also means potential changes to their health insurance. This coupled with fear of the virus driving off patients is hitting hospitals on two fronts. Hospitals in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes are taking steps to encourage people to return.

"Even in best-case scenario, which would mean that we are able to restore our access for our patients at a really rapid rate, and our patients are ready to come back," said Tim Allen, Chief Executive Officer for Oschner Health - Bayou Region. "We and I think most healthcare organizations are projecting a pretty significant negative impact at the end of the year despite all of our efforts and even support from federal stimulus money."

Allen oversees Oschner St. Anne in Raceland, Chabert Medical Center in Houma and Oschner St. Mary in Morgan City.

The federal stimulus money he referred to is from the CARES Act, which allocated $100 billion towards hospitals and healthcare workers nationwide. Local hospitals did not provide exact numbers.

Rebuilding America: What will health care look like after COVID-19?

Payments by insurance companies to hospitals for services provided make up the majority of hospital revenue. Allen said, the blow to the economy by COVID-19 is having similar effects on people’s insurance as was seen during the oil field bust.

This means people switching insurances, having none, or using Medicaid.

"The good news for our region, and our community and the state is that we as a health system are very supportive of treating patients that have all payer sources including Medicaid," said Allen. "However, changes in payer service also means reduced revenue, so it will potentially have an additional economic burden."

During the pandemic some people have avoided seeking care, both for economic and health reasons, specifically the fear of contracting the virus at the hospital.

To encourage the public to get the care they need, hospitals are implementing what they call the "safe to return strategy."

Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General Medical Center said that the hospital is taking every precaution to keep patients and staff safe by following CDC-recommended guidelines.

"We understand life as we knew it will be different but will allow us to move forward," Peoples said, in a press release. "We pride ourselves on always providing a safe environment for our patients and have always operated using the highest measures of patient safety and quality controls. COVID-19 will add a few more controls."

Screening for symptoms in both patients and employees, such as temperature checks, are now implemented, and masks are issued when necessary.

Officials from Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Cut Off could not be reached for comment.