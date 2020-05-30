A Dulac man convicted by a split jury five years ago in the shooting death of a shrimp boat captain has been granted a new hearing.

On a 10-2 verdict, Richard Verdin Jr., 36, was convicted on Oct. 15, 2015 of second-degree murder of 49-year-old shrimp boat captain Hun Vo. According to authorities, Verdin was arguing with other men over a drug transaction, but the victim was not involved in the dispute.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on June 24, 2012, regarding a man who was shot to death on a docked shrimp boat at Jensen’s Seafood in Dulac. The victim, identified as Vo, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police developed Verdin as a suspect and arrested him on the morning of June 26, 2012, at his girlfriend’s house.

As a result of the conviction, District Judge Randy Bethancourt sentenced Verdin to life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Following a series of unsuccessful appeals, Verdin filed a petition for post-conviction relief in District Court. Bethancourt denied that petition on Sept. 11, prompting the defendant to take the matter to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge.

Verdin contended in court papers that his constitutional rights were violated when his right to testify during his trial was taken from him. He also argued that he was denied effective assistance of counsel, and the court abused its discretion when it allowed him to be convicted by a split jury.

The defendant also contends a recording of a 911 call which was played during the trial contained hearsay testimony. Lastly, Verdin said there was insufficient evidence to warrant a conviction.

“Mr. Verdin is not disputing that there was a murder; he is merely disputing the fact that he was perpetrator,” the defendant said in court papers. “The state has completely failed to present any evidence as to the actual identity of the perpetrator in this matter. In fact, the only witness to the argument which allegedly led up to the shooting was unable to identify the person arguing with the victim.”

In a March 22 decision, the appeals court vacated Bethancourt’s ruling in part for the sole purpose of remanding the case to the District Court for a hearing regarding Verdin’s conviction by a non-unanimous jury verdict. In all other respects, Verdin’s appeal was denied.

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that jury verdicts must be unanimous. The ruling in that case overturned the conviction of Evangelisto Ramos, who was convicted of the second-degree murder of a prostitute in New Orleans on a 10-2 vote.

Assistant District Attorney Ellen Doskey, who handles appeals for Terrebonne, said cases like Verdin’s will be decided in the courts.

“The U.S. Supreme Court in Ramos did not address whether the decision and the new rule of law applies to those defendants who have pending post-conviction relief proceedings,” Doskey said. “The Ramos decision only applies to those defendants who have a pending appeal. This issue of whether new rule of law applies to those defendants who have pending PCR applications will have to be litigated in the courts.”

Verdin is serving his life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

