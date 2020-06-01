Portions of this information are based on facts provided by the arrested individuals. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MAY 30
Louisiana State Police
Matthew Garcia, 34, 225 Idlewild Drive, Houma, probation violation, DWI, failure to drive on right side of the road, driving with a suspended license.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office
Brett Ramirez, 39, 2520 Brown Noddy Lane, Tampa, Fla., failure to appear in court.
MAY 31
Louisiana State Police
Bradley Ledet, 38, 204 Parnell Drive, Houma, speeding, DWI.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office
Juan Martin, 36, 6011 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, aggravated second-degree battery.
JUNE 1
Louisiana State Police
Jayme McGee, 21, 128 Evelyn Ave., Houma, possession with intent to distribute heroin, speeding, possession of marijuana.