MAY 30

Louisiana State Police

Matthew Garcia, 34, 225 Idlewild Drive, Houma, probation violation, DWI, failure to drive on right side of the road, driving with a suspended license.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brett Ramirez, 39, 2520 Brown Noddy Lane, Tampa, Fla., failure to appear in court.

MAY 31

Louisiana State Police

Bradley Ledet, 38, 204 Parnell Drive, Houma, speeding, DWI.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Juan Martin, 36, 6011 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, aggravated second-degree battery.

JUNE 1

Louisiana State Police

Jayme McGee, 21, 128 Evelyn Ave., Houma, possession with intent to distribute heroin, speeding, possession of marijuana.