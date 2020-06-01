The Daily News invited those students selected to speak at their high school graduations to send their speeches for publication. We hope you enjoy a peek at some of the area’s best and brightest students.

Across the Emerald Coast, top high school students are giving speeches in empty auditoriums in front of cameras that will offer up a digital version of this year’s graduation.

Brittany Ashton Teeples, Fort Walton Beach

Choctawhatchee Senior High School

Fellow seniors, family, and friends, as we all sit here in Joe Etheredge Stadium for one last time as students, it is exciting to see everyone here to celebrate all of the hard work that we have done to get to this monumental day.

I know that we have all been waiting for this moment, and for a while we were unsure it would even happen, but here we are.

Seeing our community come together in an effort to show support for us seniors was truly amazing, and I know we are all thankful for the staff here at Choctaw for helping us feel recognized and honored to be Choctaw Indians.

We did it, the Class of 2020 truly made history, and I encourage everyone to continue to work hard towards everything you want.

As stated in the movie The Pursuit of Happiness, “If you want something, go get it. Period.”

