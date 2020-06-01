His announcement came last week even as plans were being hatched to suggest a collaborative effort between Okaloosa County, the Tourist Development Department and the military to clean up and even enhance the popular recreation site.

DESTIN — Eglin Air Force Base Commander Brig. Gen. Scott Cain has declared the East Pass Beach Area below the Marler Bridge permanently closed.

His announcement came last week even as plans were being hatched to suggest a collaborative effort between Okaloosa County, the Tourist Development Department and the military to clean up and even enhance the popular recreation site.

"Eglin Air Force Base remains committed to being a good neighbor and to allowing mission compatible recreation on the Eglin reservation to the greatest extent possible," the general said in a May 28 letter. "While the East Pass Beach Area is permanently closed, other beach access points at Matterhorn and Princess Beach remain open."

RELATED: (May 17) GUEST COLUMN: Eglin’s 96th Test Wing commander explains East Pass beach closure

Cain penned the letter in response to an inquiry from Okaloosa County Administrator John Hofstad. In his May 14 correspondence, Hofstad sought clarification on "whether or not the current closure order is temporary in nature or anticipated to be permanent."

Eglin closed the beach area May 8 and laid out the reasons for doing so in a memorandum.

Reasons cited include an incompatible and unsafe blend of beach goers and moving vessels along the shoreline; illegal and unsafe vehicular traffic; a lack of adequate parking control and illegal commercial activity being conducted by water-bound vendors.

RELATED: (July 2019) Video shows manatees heading out of the East Pass (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

It also stated Eglin found itself unable "to fund adequate solutions to safety and liability issues."

The May 8 memorandum did not specifically state that the closure was permanent. It did say Eglin would "continue to search for appropriate solutions that will improve safety and eliminate unauthorized activities on federal property."

The impact of the closure became clear when Okaloosa County opened its beaches prior to the Memorial Day weekend. It remained noticeable last weekend.

RELATED: With beaches open in Destin, old complaints resurface

A military police vehicle stood sentinel Sunday on the south side of U.S. Highway 98 at the entrance to a sandy area traditionally used for EPBA parking.

On the north side, Jersey barriers had been placed in a line from the area formerly used to access the beach west to the entrance of U.S. Coast Guard Station Destin.

It appeared some watercraft operators had made their way to the sandy shore under the Marler Bridge from nearby Crab Island. A handful of people were out on the beach.

RELATED: (May 8) - Eglin closes East Pass beach area, effective immediately

Further up Okaloosa Island, beachgoers accessing Princess Beach, Matterhorn and beach areas all along 98 had parked on the side of the road. Some were parked in treacherous loose sand and others left their vehicles close to the roadway itself in an apparent effort to avoid getting stuck.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has only encountered isolated parking issues within the right of way, said agency spokeswoman Nicole Wagner. Litter along the roadway has increased, she said, but that could be attributed to overall increased visitation.

Hofstad noted in his May 14 letter that county representatives had spoken in February with base planning and engineering staff about partnering to "solve the ongoing problems at this (EPBA) location."

"Please consider Okaloosa County as a valued partner and one willing to work with the military on controlling and regulating continued public access," the letter said.

Hofstad’s letter also said "Unfortunately, we never heard back about discussing the matter and COVID-19 issues likely delayed any progress in this regard."

Early last week Destin City Councilman Parker Destin partnered with County Commissioner Nathan Boyles to request that the TDD offer its support as a partner in addressing issues at EBPA. Destin and Boyles represent their respective governing bodies on the TDC board.

Boyles said bed taxes collected by the TDD can provide a healthy and reliable source of income for use in enhancing and maintaining not just EBPA but all south county beaches.

At the urging of Destin and Boyles, the Tourist Development Council directed TDD Director Jennifer Adams to write a letter to Eglin encouraging the re-opening and improvement of EBPA.

Adams said Monday she had not yet written the letter, and Hofstad said his office will await instruction from the Board of County Commissioners before any further action regarding the EBPA is considered.

Boyles, however, seemed intent on pursuing discussions with the military. Base commanders, he noted, are not a permanent fixture at Eglin.

"I don’t believe anything is permanent. I believe the county should be willing to continue to try to keep the dialog open," he said. "I don’t even know how many base commanders we’ve gone through in my eight years on the commission. Tomorrow is a new day. This is a dynamic issue as far as I’m concerned. There’s nothing permanent about it."

The beach area below the Marler Bridge at the entrance to the Destin Pass belonged to Florida until 1988. At that time the state swapped the property for the approximately 160 acres upon which the Northwest Florida State College/University of West Florida Fort Walton Beach campus was constructed.

Brad Embry, Okaloosa County’s inspector general, looked at the 1988 deed to determine whether the county had "inappropriately identified a section of land as a park or public beach access."

Embry noted in his report to the commission, dated May 21, that the quitclaim deed to the property states; "the secretary of the Air Force may take appropriate action to ensure the public access for recreational purposes to the above described property is continued in the manner and to the extent permitted" when the land swap took place.

Embry has requested that the county attorney review "the extent public access was permitted in October of 1988" at EPBA to determine whether the county has any say in how much public access can be allowed.

"The appropriateness of this section of land being designated a public beach access area requires interpretation of Public Law 100-501," the letter states.