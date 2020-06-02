The City of Gadsden has announced the start of its assistance program for residents who have fallen behind on utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate a financial hardship because of loss of income or reduction in income, a household member tested positive for COVID-19 or a household member had to quarantine because of close contact with a positive person, and the household must meet federal low-moderate income requirements.

If a Gadsden resident meets those requirements, he or she may qualify for up to three consecutive months of assistance on garbage, water, electricity and gas bills.

Payments will be based on the actual bills (up to $600 per household), and payments will be made directly to the utility provider.

Applications are available on the city’s website at www.cityofgadsden.com, or on the first floor of City Hall.

The city says additional requirements and procedural requirements may apply and funding is limited.

The money is part of Federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds allocated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help with pandemic relief.

Overall, Gadsden is receiving more than $600,000 in CDBG funding for COVID-19-related use, and nearly $177,000 of that is for utility assistance.

Nick Hall, director of planning for the city, told the City Council last month that the goal is to assist at least 300 families with their utility bills with the funding.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Gadsden Community Development Planner Renee Baker said there had been 400 paper applications given out at city hall during the first day and a half of the program, which started Monday.