With COVID-19 keeping folks close to home, many of us finally have time to get out and pay attention to our home landscapes and vegetable gardens. I actually woke up and smelled the roses this morning!

With all this gardening activity comes a demand for good growing information. Unfortunately, this is hard for Panhandle gardeners to come by. It seems like every online gardening site is either written by someone who’s not from around here or is filled with home remedies and old wives’ tales that may or may not be worth the virtual ink they’re printed on. Don’t you wish there was one place you could go for actual, research-based home landscape and garden information, tips and techniques? Better than that, one that was sent to you weekly, for free, no strings attached, with articles written on timely topics, upcoming local educational event announcements, and entertaining videos demonstrating sound advice?

Gardening in the Panhandle, the weekly email newsletter created by the UF/IFAS Northwest District Horticulture Team and curated just for you is that place! Our newsletter is composed of three to five feature articles (and a video or two) on current garden and landscape topics by Panhandle area UF/IFAS Extension Agents and distributed to about 6,000 subscribers each Thursday afternoon. We cut through the misinformation for you, only presenting research-based home lawn and garden information in an easy to understand, conversational style. Subscribing to the newsletter couldn’t be easier. Just visit nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/hort or google “Gardening in the Panhandle” (we’ll be the first option that comes up!) and click “Subscribe” on the home page. We promise to never send you useless spam, never share your contact information with anyone for any reason and will always keep our content relevant and free.

In addition to the newsletter, our website, nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/hort/, has an extensive gardening library going back nearly a decade, several hundred articles deep and our Facebook page, facebook.com/GardeningInThePanhandle, provides a forum for all this content and a place to ask questions and get answers from the Horticulture Team!

In these trying times, get out and garden and let the UF/IFAS Northwest District Horticulture Team assist you! Subscribe and become a better gardener today!