PANAMA CITY – Gov. Ron DeSantis recently lifted state restrictions on youth programs and activities, and Gulf Coast State College is excited to offer summer camps for the youth of Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties.

The programs are for students between 6-16 years of age who are excited about the opportunity to learn and participate in fun, hands-on and challenging activities.

There is a wide variety of programs to choose from covering topics such as environmental science, engineering, biology, robotics and technology.

To register your student for GCSC Youth Programs, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/youthprograms.

Health & Safety Information:

• The College continues to take extra precautionary measures by disinfecting frequently touched surfaces (doors, handrails, etc.). Each classroom will contain sanitation wipes/spray and the Facilities team will thoroughly clean all classrooms each evening.

• Classes will consist of a limited number of students and lunch will be held in the classrooms or outdoors.

• Students are free to wear a personal masks if they choose (not provided by the College).

• If there is a notice that Youth Programs cannot occur due to a Governor's order, full refunds will be provided.

For additional information, please contact Katie McCurdy at kmccurdy2@gulfcoast.edu or 872.3814.