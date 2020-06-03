Two things can be counted on when graduation times arrives each year.

The community will have demonstrated its support for both high schools with donations for scholarships and the seniors will excel sufficiently to bring additional dollars.

The result is a bounty for the Class of 2020.

Here are the scholarship recipients:

Port St. Joe High School (by scholarship)

Academic Achievement: John Austin Gee, Sedona Focht, Alyssa Martina, and Alex Montauredes; Achievement Scholarships of Gulf County: Brandon Barnes, Jade Cothran, and Sara Whitfield; Aldonia Quinn Memorial: Jaheim Ash, Carley Fortner, Jireh Gant, Andre Hornsby; Alfred I. duPont Foundation: Joseph Farrell, Hagen Parrish, Ciera Rice, Dawson Wood for Culinary;

American Legion 116: Brian Lindsey; Band Boosters: Brandon Barnes and Brianna Butler; Battelle Memorial STEM: Wesley Chapman, Sean Farnsley, Hannah Smith; Billy C. Quinn, Jr. Legacy: Brianna Butler, Jireh Gant, Davien Welch, Sophia Wilder; Billy Tapper Memorial: Brianna Butler and Jireh Gant;

Bryce Nelson Memorial: Heath Plair; B. Walter Wilder: Jade Cothran; Cecil G. and Lola Costin Memorial: Brittany Hanson; City Wide Mission Scholarship: Jireh Gant; C. Leonard Belin Lions Club: Brian Lindsey, Haley Hardy; C. Luther Pickels: Kaitlyn Stockton, Caleb Schweikert;

Delta Kappa Gamma: Kalahn Kent; Dr. Timothy Beard Presidential: Jy’Trel Riley; Education Encouragement: Terri Rae Phillips, Chandler Wray;

Edwin G. Williams Memorial: Zack McFarland; Enlistment Awards: Adison Burkett, Isaac Wockenfuss; First United Methodist Church Baxter/Taylor: Madeline Jones;

First United Methodist Church of Wewahitchka Care Closet: Rainey Nobles; Florida Bright Futures Scholarships: Academic, Sara Whitfield, Sean Farnsley, and Catherine Bouington; Medallion, Sedona Focht; Franklin/Gulf Retired Teachers Scholarship: Kaitlyn Stockton; George Duren NJROTC: Wesley Chapman; George G. and Amelia G. Tapper Foundation: Jireh Gant, Brian Lindsey;

George Tapper High Achievement: Sara Whitfield; Gibson Rotary Club: Catherine Bouington; Gulf County Educators Association: DJ Davis, Heath Plair, Kaitlin Stockton; Gulf County Sheriff’s Office: Hannah Craven; Herman Dean: Wesley Chapman; Hosie & Christine Owens: Justice Barfield; James “Jimmy” Cooley Memorial: Brandon Barnes, Zack McFarland;

Jason Miller Heating & Air: Sean Farnsley, Madison Jasinski; Jimmy & Susan Wilder: Justice Barfield, Samantha Corzine, Brittany Hanson, Haley Hardy, Sara Whitfield; J. Lamar Faison Memorial Scholarship: Shayleigh Jackson; Junior Service League: Catherine Bouington; Justin Ayers “Dream On”: Zack McFarland; Karen Taylor Memorial: Haley Hardy; Kiwanis Academic Awards: for English Sophie Wilder, for Science Sean Farnsley, for Math Catherine Bouington, and for Social Studies John Austin Gee;

The Kiwanis Club: Carley Fortner, in addition, the Kiwanis Club is providing a scholarship to GCSC to Samantha Corzine; Knights of Pythias: Jireh Gant, Sedona Focht, Madeline Jones, Rainey Nobles, Davien Welch; Lila K. Gunter Memorial: Hagen Parrish; Linda Lewis Wright Memorial: Carley Fortner; Margaret Key Biggs: Kelvin Griffin; Marilyn Witten Memorial: Kelvin Griffin, Farren Newman; Martin S. Niederer 9/11 Memorial: Jade Cothran, Sean Farnsley, Zack McFarland;

Murphy Family: Hunter Anderson, Hagen Parrish; Norman C. Buchert Scholarship for Engineering and Math: Sean Farnsley; PACE 379: Brandon Barnes, Shayleigh Jackson, Kalahn Kent, Sara Whitfield; Paul Gant Sr. Memorial: Jaheim Ash, Jireh Gant, Jy’Trel Riley, and Davien Welch; Paul & Marlene Sewell Scholarship: Catherine Bouington; Peppers Spanish Award: John Austin Gee; Port St. Joe Garden Club Collicott-Miller: Madeline Jones;

Prevail: Sophia Wilder, Jireh Gant; Reginald Dominique Ward: Hunter Anderson, Jaheim Ash, Za’Darrien Becton, Jireh Gant, Gregory Julius, Octavyous Russ, Davien Welch; R. Marion “Coach” Craig: Sedona Focht; Rotary Club Citizenship Essay: Andre Hornsby; Sacred Heart Hospital Guild: Jy’Trel Riley; Sam Cox Memorial: John Austin Gee;

Student Government Association Leadership: Sedona Focht; Vern Eppinette Scholarship: Kelvin Griffin; V.F.W. Post #10069 NJROTC Award: Wesley Chapman; Victor LaFerle FUMC Care Closet: Sedona Focht; Vocational: JoLeigh Cline, Carley Fortner, Caleb Schweikert, James Smith; Waylon Graham Memorial: River Rollins.

Wewahitchka High School (by student)

Lavender Abdullah (Employees Club of Wewahitchka, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Jimmy and Susan Wilder Scholarship; Natalie Ake (GCSC Foundation Walter Wilder Scholarship); Brittnee Britt (GC Electric Co-Op, Alfred I. duPont Foundation); Karen Burch (U.S. Army After 9/11 G.I. Bill); Seth Calareso (Employees Club of Wewahitchka, GCEA, Florida Bright Futures Medallion, GCSC Achievement, James Moss/Julia Wood Cleckley);

Michele Chen (GCEC, Wewahitchka Woman’s Club, GCSC High Honors); Hanna Davenport (GCEC, Jim and Rebecca Cary); Troy Davis (Alfred I. duPont Foundation); Lexus Hayes (Jimmy and Susan Wilder); Hailey Hicks (Wewahitchka Woman’s Club); Shiloh Jamerson (SWAT, Jimmy and Susan Wilder); Carolyn Johns (GCSC Employee’s Club, GCEA, Character Counts, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial);

Curtis Johnson (U.S. Navy After 9/11 GI Bill); Janna Jones (GCEC, GCSC High Honors, Florida Bright Futures Medallion, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial); Olivia Kent (Marilyn Whitten, Alfred I. duPont Foundation); Hailey Lanier (John C. Gainous VFW 10069 Auxiliary); Mathew Laster (Iva Mae Herring Memorial, GCEC); Savannah Lister (Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Guild, Bateman-Wooten, Wewahitchka Woman’s Club, GCEA, Character Counts, Battelle, Florida State College at Jacksonville softball, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial);

Cyrina Madrid (Bateman-Wooten, Frank and Violet Graddy Memorial, GCEC, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, JH Grant Memorial Cleckley, GCSC softball, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial); Melody McLemore (Alfred I. duPont Foundation); Jordan Moore (GCSC High Honors); Ryleigh Moore (Jimmy and Susan Wilder); Tessa Myers (Bateman-Wooten, Eugene A. Roberts and Jack Bridges Memorial Endowed, Oscar Redd Memorial, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial);

Leigha Price (Bateman-Wooten, GCEC, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, GCSC softball, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial); Ainsleigh Scruggs (Jimmy and Susan Wilder); Rebecca Shealy (Victor LaFerle Methodist Care Closet, GCSC Achievement, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial); Riviliviyi Silierzar (Tupelo Lodge 289, Wewahitchka Woman’s Club, Florida Bright Futures Medallion, FASFEPA Vivian Scott, George and Amelia Tapper Foundation);

James Stevens (Florida Bright Futures Academic, Alfred I. duPont Foundation); Tyreeq Thomas (Employees Club of Wewahitchka, Cumberland University football); Kristen Thompson (Bateman-Wooten, First United Methodist of Wewahitchka Care Closet, GCSC Honors, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial); Hallie Vann (Charles and Betty Cleckley); Aleah Wooten (Bateman-Wooten, First United Methodist of Wewahitchka Care Closet, Employees Club of Wewahitchka, GCSC Achievement, Charles “Scootsie” Fortner Memorial).