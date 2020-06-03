This would be one of those lemonade-from-lemons stories, just add soundtrack.

The Krickets, the musical trio of Lauren Spring, Emily Stuckey Sellers and Rachel Grubb, released this week a new single, “These Games” which will drop Friday.

The trio faced a difficult decision when their scheduled tour was “benched” by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

They pivoted, remotely and in quarantine.

They leaned into their songwriting.

They used tools they had absorbed from prior recordings to hone producing skills they didn’t know they had.

They decided to move forward with the release, as stated in a press release, “Bells and whistles be damned.”

The record drops Friday and check out The Krickets online and Facebook.

“We’re very proud,” Spring said. “We’ve had Grammy-winning producers in the past so this was a little terrifying, but I’m so glad we did it anyway.

“Very empowering.”

The Krickets debut release, “Spanish Moss,” was produced by Muscle Shoals producer Ben Tanner and Nashville producer Sam Ashworth had assisted with the trio’s second release, “Redbird.”

The Krickets have not only become a local favorite, they were winners in 2016 and 2019 for Independent Music Award’s Song of the Year in both folk and alt-country categories.

Paste Magazine called their music a “truly stunning, one-of-kind” sound.

According to the press release for “These Games,” The Krickets “offer a raw, Americana harmony bath with a retro feel meant to be sung at the top of one’s lungs.”

The record, after the tour cancellation, is “a big message from a beloved musical community that nothing’s gonna stop the music.”

A portion of proceeds from every album sale benefits the Sacred Heart Hospital Guild’s “Cricket Fund” in honor of Cricket Russell (namesake of the band) providing screenings to the uninsured in rural north Florida.

The "K" was interchanged to give space to Buddy Holly's fabulous Crickets.