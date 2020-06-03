North Florida Child Development is currently taking applications at its South Gulf site in Port St. Joe.

NFCD offers access to high-quality center-based early childhood development for all children, birth to age 5, using a research-based curriculum tailored for each child’s stage in development.

Children are exposed to creative curriculum for infants, toddlers and beyond which includes opportunities and experiences designed to stimulate physical, social and emotional and cognitive development growth.

The program uses a Family First initiative to support our family-centered approach integrated throughout NFCD.

The center provides access to multiple funding sources and transportation (when available).

If you have a child age birth to 28 months and are interested in becoming part of the South Gulf family please contact Family Advocate Sherry Bolden at 247-2387 or Center Manager Joanna Levins at 247-2489.