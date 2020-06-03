Kim Collicott-Miller and Dr. John B. Miller endowed a Port St. Joe Garden Club scholarship in 2018 in loving memory of Lloyd Vincent Collicott who graduated from Duke University with a degree in Forestry.

Mr. Collicott dedicated himself to a lifelong career in this field; he never wanted a desk job. Additionally, his wife, Laverne Collicott, was a long-standing member of the Panama City Garden Club. This scholarship is representative of their passion for all flora.

Scholarship eligibility was extended to graduating senior high school students in both Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka who had plans of pursuing education toward a career in forestry, horticultural science, environmental science, agricultural science, landscape architecture, biofuels, botany, ecology, biology, technology for land management, or plan to teach in these areas.

According to Ms. Collicott-Miller, "The members of our garden club are aware that from the aftermath of Hurricane Michael to the challenges of the Covid-19 virus, our local students have been confronted with obstacles that we never had as we were making our way from high school to college. The class of 2020 has not had a conventional path to graduation. You are commended for your academic achievements, self-determination to succeed, extra-curricular activities, and dedication to the Port St. Joe community."

Madeline Jones is this year's recipient of this year's $1,000 scholarship based on her course of study, Animal Science and Agricultural Business/Economics, at Auburn University.