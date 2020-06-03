The Coastal Shoreline Restoration course is now being offered online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This course will explore marine ecology and restoration principles regarding our Panhandle shores. Some of the topics that will be discussed are living shorelines, coastal processes and sea level rise, mangroves and their impact on our bays and oyster restoration efforts. The online class dates are Thursdays from June 11– July 16. There is a potential in-person class at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint on Aug. 6. However, status of this class meeting could change due to COVID-19. For tentative course agenda, see registration link below.

The Florida Master Naturalist Program (FMNP) is an adult education program developed by the University of Florida and provided by many UF/IFAS Extension Agents and participating organizations throughout the State of Florida. This course focuses on living shoreline restoration and is intended to improve participants’ understanding of the science and application of living shorelines. It includes foundational training on the ecology, benefits, methods, and monitoring techniques for restoring oyster reefs, mangroves, and salt marsh. Graduates of this course will be better prepared to promote and assist with restoration projects.

The registration fee is $155 - $185 (depending on materials) and includes a detailed course manual, FMNP certificate, and entry into the online FMNP Database for verification as required for obtaining CEUs or in-service credits. We welcome anyone interested in shoreline restoration (homeowners, contractors, concerned citizens, government officials, natural resource professionals, or naturalists).

To see the tentative course agenda and register, navigate to http://www.masternaturalist.ifas.ufl.edu/. Then select the “current course offerings” tab and view current courses under coastal shoreline restoration for the Leon county course.

For more information contact Rosalyn Kilcollins at (850) 570-8889 or Roztally@embarqmail.com

