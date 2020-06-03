The Tuscaloosa City Council took the following action at its Tuesday meeting:

• Authorized utility account credits; total: $4,827.92.

• Authorized payment to Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation in settlement of a claim; total: $3,671.15.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 3614 Eigth St. pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $164.50.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 504 31st Ave. E. pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $164.50.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 3524 23rd St. pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $164.50.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 311 31st Ave. E. pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $164.50.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 2800 Dinah Washington Ave. pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $164.50.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 7370 Huntley Lane pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $164.50.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 4127 19th St. pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $189.78.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 3125 Taylor Circle pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $200.50.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 2310 2nd Street East pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $314.50.

• Authorized the filing of a lien at 12 Forest Hill pursuant to Section 13-69(b), Code of Tuscaloosa and Section 11-47-140, Code of Alabama, 1975; total: $222.

• Approved the ABC application of Sage Juice Bar LLC for an restaurant retail liquor license at Sage Juice Bar and Speakeasy, 2324 Fourth St.

• Authorized the mayor and city clerk to execute certain certificates for the issuance of up to $4.5 million aggregate face amount of revenue bonds by the Educational Building Authority of the City of Tuscaloosa.

• Adopted the second amendment to the Fiscal 2020 Water and Sewer Reserve for Future Improvement Fund budget.

• Adopted the 15th amendment to the Fiscal Year 2020 General Fund Budget.

• Authorized the payment of bills; total: $1,680.87.