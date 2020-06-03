The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is excited to welcome their 2020-2022 Administration. On May 12, the 2018-2020 President Carolyn Watson passed the gavel to the incoming 2020-2022 President Laura Baxley.

The 2020-2022 Executive Administration is as follows: President Elect Marci Daniels, Vice President Jackie Huft, Corresponding and Recording Secretary Rhonda Alderman and Treasurer Tanna Jackson. The Board of Directors members are Pat Stripling, Marlyn Grawey and Ann Nunery. We are excited to get started so look for upcoming events.

If you would like to learn more about all the new exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our web site gfwcwewawomansclub.com or our Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka. Our next meeting is 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, Aug. 11. Hope to see you there!