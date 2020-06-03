Haley Patricia Lanier of Wewahitchka has been named the 2020 winner of the Military Child Scholarship of $2,500 awarded by VFW Auxilliary Post 10069 Port St Joe.

Haley’s mother, Naomi Stephens Lanier, served on active duty in the US Navy. Military children are faced with challenges that other youth their age rarely, if ever, experience. Frequent moves, new schools, extended separations from parents, stress due to deployment or the death of a parent are unique aspects of being a military child that children outside the military may never know.

In addition to the challenges mentioned above, military children are often far away from extended family such as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. They rely on the military community to provide a support system to help them get through these, and other, major changes in their lives.

Haley’s educational goal is to study forensic psychology in order to help keep her community safe and says the scholarship is a blessing. She has enrolled at Gulf Coast State College for the fall 2020 semester and was recommended by two community leaders for her determination and diligence contributing to success in her chosen field.