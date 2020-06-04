The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County (FDOH-Gulf) has received notification of a positive case of COVID-19 in Gulf County. This is Gulf County’s third COVID-19 case.

The individual is a 48-year-old male who is a Gulf County resident. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Health department staff are working closely with the patient, close contacts and healthcare providers to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Please remember to follow CDC guidelines set to help protect your families, co-workers and community residents,” said Sarah Hinds, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties. “Stay home when you are sick and please do not go to work when you are feeling ill. Wash your hands and avoid touching your face. Continue social distancing and wear masks in places difficult to maintain social distancing.”

Public health efforts at this time are focused concurrently on containing the spread of this virus and mitigating the impact of this virus. A technique called contact tracing is frequently used during such efforts. Contact tracing tracks and prevents the spread of disease. Infectious disease specialists work to find everyone who has been in contact with the positive case. Persons identified to be at-risk through the contact tracing process are interviewed, evaluated, and educated on their risk factors and what to do. For more information, please review this Contact Tracing Can Contain COVID-19 flyer.