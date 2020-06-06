Gannett Florida staff reports

Saturday

Jun 6, 2020 at 11:59 AM


Yesterday’s total of 62,778 was 1,270 cases higher than Thursday’s.

The number of people in Florida testing positive for the coronavirus continued to surge higher on Friday, producing a string of four one thousand-plus days of cases detected, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.


The death toll also showed an increase of 228 people over Thursday’s total.


The numbers of Northwest Florida counties west of Escambia are as follows. (Please note - numbers are preliminary and may be subject to discrepancies):


Santa Rosa


Positive cases: 257, an increase of one over Thursday


Hospitalizations: 25


Deaths: 9, unchanged since Thursday



Milton: 158 cases, unchanged since Thursday


Navarre: 40, unchanged since Thursday


Gulf Breeze: 31, revised downward by one


Pace: 17, unchanged since Thursday


Okaloosa


Positive cases: 253, an increase of three over Thursday


Hospitalizations: 41


Deaths: 6, unchanged since Thursday



Fort Walton Beach: 101, six more than Thursday


Destin: 37, unchanged since Thursday


Crestview: 34, unchanged since Thursday


Niceville: 30, one more than Thursday


Shalimar: 17, three more than Thursday


Mary Esther: 15, unchanged since Thursday


Walton


Positive cases: 130, an increase of six over Thursday


Hospitalizations: 17


Deaths: 9, unchanged since Thursday


Freeport: 7, one more than Thursday



DeFuniak Springs: 80, three more than Thursday


Santa Rosa Beach: 20, three more than Thursday


Bay


Positive cases: 123, eight more than Thursday


Hospitalizations: 13


Deaths: 4, unchanged since Thursday



Panama City: 75


Panama City Beach: 19


Lynn Haven: 11


Holmes


Positive cases: 30, unchanged since Thursday


Hospitalizations: 1


Deaths: 0


Washington


Positive cases: 83, four more than Thursday


Hospitalizations: 14


Deaths: 6, two more than Thursday


Gulf


Positive cases: 3, unchanged since Thursday


Hospitalizations: 0


Deaths: 0


Franklin


Positive cases: 2, unchanged since Thursday


Hospitalizations: 0


Deaths: 0


Cities with fewer cases than 5 were not listed.