The county’s positive COVID-19 cases doubled, the Florida Department of Health iin Gulf County announced Sunday.

The first individual is a 45-year female who had direct contact to an out-of-county case.

The second individual is a 52-year-old male, who had close contact to a confirmed positive case in Gulf County.

The third individual is a 9-year-old male, who had close contact to a confirmed positive case in Gulf County.

All new cases are Gulf County residents. These individuals are isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

"We are working closely with the patients, close contacts and healthcare providers to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Sarah Hinds, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties.

Public health efforts are also focused contact tracing is frequently used during such efforts. Contact tracing tracks and prevents the spread of disease. Infectious disease specialists work to find everyone who has been in contact with the positive case. Persons identified to be at-risk through the contact tracing process are interviewed, evaluated, and educated on their risk factors and what to do.

DOH-Gulf encourages our residents and visitors to continue to take the preventive steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Everyone can do their part to help. Visitors to Gulf and Franklin are encouraged to get tested for COVID19 prior to coming.

“We will continue providing COVID19 testing for Gulf and Franklin residents as well as individuals from other counties and/or states,” said Sarah Hinds. “That being said, if you suspect you might have COVID19, please do not travel here.

“Please get a COVID19 test (nasal swab for active infection) in your community and know your results before you arrive. Stay home when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines. Visitors are also responsible for helping to keep our communities safe and healthy.”