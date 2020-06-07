Days after announcing an executive order blocking the construction of large-scale apartment complexes, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has announced that order rescinded after what he described as a legal threat from a local lawyer.

The mayor said he was lifting the order, effective immediately, in order to keep city taxpayers from funding a potentially lengthy and costly court battle defending the order meant to prevent the issuance of building and land development permits for multifamily apartment projects of 200 bedrooms or more.

“Although our legal team fully believes that my executive order complies with Alabama law, they also expect it will take years to conclude, and ultimately cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands dollars in legal fees,” Maddox said Thursday in a statement announcing the lifting of the order. “As much as I want to continue the moratorium through my executive order, I will not harm the city’s ability to provide essential services, especially in light of the significant budget reductions for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.”

Now, despite new data showing an these types of developments have outpaced college student growth since 2011, there is nothing stopping City Hall from issuing the necessary construction and land development permits that will allow new apartments to get under way.

Maddox said that he had signed the executive order to halt the construction of large apartment projects through the end of the first full week before the start of the University of Alabama’s fall semester during a lengthy City Council discussion on Tuesday that was setting up a series of policy meetings on student-based apartments.

During that meeting, the council learned that while UA had grown by 7,871 students since 2011, student-based bedrooms grew by more than 14,000 during that time.

The mayor’s executive order, signed May 19, was in response to the City Council’s refusal, with a 4-3 vote, to extend a moratorium on these types of developments beyond May 30.

Originally adopted in January 2019, the council indicated during a work session in early May that it would extend the deadline through June 30 to give the public time to weigh in on any decision that would let the moratorium expire or remain in place.

It also would allow the ongoing policy discussions for how to manage the future growth of student-based housing that are expected to last into at least July.

The council’s change of direction, however, was unexpected and led to the mayor’s executive order.

“I absolutely believed that this was in the best interest of the taxpayers, and within my authority as mayor,” Maddox said.

But on Wednesday, during a meeting with Tuscaloosa-based attorney Bryan Winter, who represents a number developers behind these kinds of projects, Maddox said that he and the city were threatened with legal action if the executive order remained.

Winter denies that any legal threat was made.

Rather, he questioned why Maddox and the city’s legal team would steer the city into waters that he – and, Winter said, other local attorneys – considered legally turbulent.

“We didn’t threaten to sue him,” Winter said. “I said: ‘Why are you putting the city in this position? This is a great project.’”

The project in question is the $70 million Union on Frank, a 396-bedroom, 200-unit complex planned by Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC.

Despite its moratorium on allowing such structures to be built at the time, the City Council in March approved this project for the southwest corner of Frank Thomas Avenue and Sixth Street.

“The mayor’s willingness to rescind his moratorium allows Graystar to invest millions in our local economy and provide housing for our college students,” Winter said. “We’re excited to get to work.”

Maddox, however, sees its construction as one more drain on city resources in a time when paying for them now, and in the future, is proving a challenge to city leaders.

“Although my legal options are now exhausted, I will not waver on my position that mega student apartments are bad for public safety, neighborhoods, infrastructure and our overall quality of life. It becomes even worse if it is not addressed immediately,” Maddox said. “The surplus of beds coupled with the services and infrastructure required for mega student apartment complexes are a perfect storm that can jeopardize our city’s future.

“Clearly, we need a comprehensive plan of action. Now, this crucial decision falls to the City Council.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.