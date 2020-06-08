The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County (FDOH-Gulf) was notified today of the county’s seventh COVID-19 case.

The individual is a 27-year-old male who is linked to another positive case in Gulf County. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

"We are working closely with the patients, close contacts and healthcare providers to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Sarah Hinds, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties.