A 75-year-old Pointe-aux-Chenes man was arrested last week after being accused of sexually abusing two teens, authorities said.

Wilson Joseph Verdin is charged with felony molestation of a juvenile, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to a home on May 31 to investigate a sexual abuse complaint, authorities said. Investigators were told that two teenagers had been victimized by an adult family member.

Following an investigation, detectives issued a warrant for Verdin’s arrest. He was taken into custody on June 3 and was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail. He was released after posting a $20,000 bond.