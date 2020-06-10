Recently, a Tyndall Elementary school teacher made negative comments on a Facebook post and has since been disciplined by Bay District Schools.

PANAMA CITY — Bay District Schools teachers have disciplined a Tyndall Elementary teacher over negative comments she made regarding recent nationwide protests and riots.

The teacher, Nicole Waller, recently made a post on Facebook that stated, “Bet they won’t burn down the food stamp office,” in response to the rioting and protests taking place nationwide since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. According to Shirley Baker, human resources for Bay District Schools, she was notified of the comment a couple of weeks ago.

“We jumped on it right away and contacted the employee involved and we use progressive discipline here at the district,” Baker said. “This employee has not had any previous corrective action, so we always start at the lowest level and she responded immediately.”

The district conducted a meeting with Waller, which for BDS is protocol at their lowest level for discipline, and she was apologetic about it. The only difference is that Baker is requiring her to do diversity training and, according to Baker, Waller was thankful for the opportunity.

The News Herald received a copy of an email that Baker sent Waller that reminded Waller the ramifications of her post. This email came a week after their conversation and it talked about the local NAACP asking for Waller’s dismissal.

Baker reminded Waller it will take many conversations to build back trust with students, colleagues and principals. The district was concerned about the comments regardless of grade level.

One of the themes of people who have apologized for insensitive comments is that they only sorry they were caught. Baker said she believes Waller will have to back up her remorse.

“If the remorse is not long lasting or authentic, then it will show up again,” Baker said. “There will be more comprehensive discipline if there are any other issues in the future.”

In response to what has happened, Bay District Schools superintendent Bill Husfelt sent out a mass email to BDS employees about proceeding with caution when using social media. He implored that employees think before they post and empathized with their emotions in these times.

