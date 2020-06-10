For weeks it has been church by video for many congregations in the community as social distancing guidelines established by state and federal authorities took a dim view of large gatherings. But as things loosen a bit, churches, in this case First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe, are taking small steps back to times before COVID-19. The church, with social distancing in place, held its first live in-person service this past Sunday and followed it up with a drive-up service, postponed from Friday, Monday evening on the church grounds. Some folks just drove up, some brought out a chair and some just stood. Several people along U.S. 98 slowed to listen. {Courtesy of Deborah Croft}